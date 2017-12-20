Drug dealer nabbed at Berbice River check point

As the police make use of their newly acquired vehicles and equipment and move to implement the Christmas Policing programme, a number of new initiatives have been put in place.

One such initiative is the setting up of a police checkpoint at the entrance of the eastern half of the Berbice River Bridge.

Already one man who was travelling in a car bound for Georgetown was nabbed with a quantity of narcotics which he tried to hide after noticing the police.

The man Lloyd John, 39, who gave his address as Wales, West Bank Demerara, appeared on Friday in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the prosecution, around 05:55 hrs on 14 December the man was among five persons travelling in motor car HC 7959.

The vehicle was stopped and the passengers were asked to disembark. A black plastic bag was left under the left side back seat under where the accused was sitting. A further check of the bag revealed a black plastic bag wrapped with transparent scotch tape inside.

The contents were checked and what appeared to be leaves seeds and stems of the marijuana were found inside.

John denied ownership of the bag, but other passengers in the car identified him as the owner.

He was arrested and taken into custody where the contents were tested and weighed and found to be 483 grams of marijuana.

He was subsequently charged and placed on $175,000 bail despite the protestation of the prosecution. He was however taken to prison since he was unable to post the bail. His next court date is January 26.