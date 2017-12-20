Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Drug dealer nabbed at Berbice River check point

Dec 20, 2017 News 0

 

As the police make use of their newly acquired vehicles and equipment and move to implement the Christmas Policing programme, a number of new initiatives have been put in place.
One such initiative is the setting up of a police checkpoint at the entrance of the eastern half of the Berbice River Bridge.
Already one man who was travelling in a car bound for Georgetown was nabbed with a quantity of narcotics which he tried to hide after noticing the police.
The man Lloyd John, 39, who gave his address as Wales, West Bank Demerara, appeared on Friday in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
According to the prosecution, around 05:55 hrs on 14 December the man was among five persons travelling in motor car HC 7959.
The vehicle was stopped and the passengers were asked to disembark. A black plastic bag was left under the left side back seat under where the accused was sitting. A further check of the bag revealed a black plastic bag wrapped with transparent scotch tape inside.
The contents were checked and what appeared to be leaves seeds and stems of the marijuana were found inside.
John denied ownership of the bag, but other passengers in the car identified him as the owner.
He was arrested and taken into custody where the contents were tested and weighed and found to be 483 grams of marijuana.
He was subsequently charged and placed on $175,000 bail despite the protestation of the prosecution. He was however taken to prison since he was unable to post the bail. His next court date is January 26.

More in this category

Sports

CGI 50-over Franchise League …Fifties from Boodie, Savory lead E’bo to fifth win

CGI 50-over Franchise League …Fifties from Boodie, Savory lead...

Dec 20, 2017

Anthony Adams (5-10) wreaks W/Dem By Sean Devers In sultry conditions Left-arm spinner Anthony Adams befuddled the West Demerara top order to capture 5-10 from nine overs before an unfinished 99-run...
Read More
High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election illegal

High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election...

Dec 20, 2017

Gilgeous of Westfield Prep and Vasconcellos of Marian Academy are MINISLAM Champs

Gilgeous of Westfield Prep and Vasconcellos of...

Dec 20, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League champions to be crowned today

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League champions to be...

Dec 20, 2017

GPL makes significant donation to Basketball Federation’s National Tourney

GPL makes significant donation to Basketball...

Dec 20, 2017

Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana rewards outstanding students

Best of the Best Martial Arts School Guyana...

Dec 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Make the Exxon deal right!

      Lionel Messi has just agreed to a signing bonus of US$100M to stay on at Barcelona Football Club. This is in addition... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]