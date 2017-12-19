Banks Village Cup kicks off tonight at Victoria ground

Latest update December 19th, 2017 1:52 AM
Football returns to the East Coast with the first round of the Banks Beer Inter-Village Cup getting underway tonight at the Victoria Community Centre ground with a triple header. The Banks Beer Inter-Village Cup will see 16 teams from villages and communities on the East Coast and East Bank Demerara along with Georgetown going head to head for a total of $1.5 million in cash prizes.
The winning community of this two-week tournament that will conclude on Saturday, December 30th will pocket $800,000. The first match of the triple header begins at 18:00hrs and will feature Tiger Bay vs. Lilliendaal. The second match at 20:00hrs will pit Eastville against Mocha, while the feature match that kicks off at 22:00hrs, will see Sophia coming up against Plaisance.
Legacy Promotional group is the body responsible for hosting the event with Banks DIH, under their Banks Beer brand, as the primary sponsor.
The other playing dates for the tournament are December 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 28th before the final. Apart from the winner’s purse of $800,000, the second place side will pocked $400,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place finishers, $100,000.
