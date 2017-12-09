Ex-prison officer poses as GPL worker, defrauds woman of cash

– jailed for 12 months

A City Magistrate yesterday sentenced an ex-prison officer to 12 months imprisonment for obtaining money by fraud.

Edward Dowridge, 35, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and pleaded guilty to defrauding Yogetta Dookie the sum of $157,000, by falsely pretending that he was authorized by Guyana Power and Light (GPL). The incident occurred on August 22 at Main Street, Georgetown.

The accused told the court that it was a genuine mistake and it because of circumstances beyond his control. He added “I’m the only child for my parents and my mother is very sick.”

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris stated that the accused went to the victim’s home posing as a member of GPL, showing the victim a badge with his photograph. The court heard that Dowridge then told Dookie that he was at her home to remove some wires from her property because she owed GPL a large sum of money.

He then told the woman that she could gave him a ‘small piece’ and he would settle the matter. Dookie then gave him $30,000 and he left his contact number with her.

The prosecutor added that on August 22, the woman and a relative met with Dowridge and gave him $157,000. He then made good his escape.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Brickdam Police Station and Dowrdige was arrested and charged for the offence.

The Magistrate before sentencing Dowridge told him that he should not go around scamming people. After hearing that he was sentenced to twelve months, the man stated “For God’s sake, I would like to go at the bank right now and draw the money and give her. My mother is sick, don’t send me to jail.”