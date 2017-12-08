Latest update December 8th, 2017 2:59 AM

Stag/Derrick Josiah Memorial KO…Den Amstel down Pouderoyen to take top prize; Uitvlugt end third

Dec 08, 2017 Sports 0

Den Amstel defeated old rivals Pouderoyen on penalty kicks (4-2) to lift the Stag sponsored Derrick Josiah Memorial knock-out football competition and the top prize of $200,000. Enjoying home advantage, the

The victorious Den Amstel Captain receives the winning trophy from D-Division Commander, Leslie James.

Den Amstel boys, now one of the GFF elite League teams, battled back from a goal down early on to level the scores late in the piece before going on to win via kicks from the
penalty mark.
Pouderoyen took the lead on account of Esan Nelson’s 8th minute strike and defended that lead up until the 70th minute when Den Amstel’s Gavin Graham tied the score much to the delight of the fans.
The remaining minutes failed to produce any other goals, thus kicks from the penalty mark were required. The hero for Den Amstel was their goal keeper Joel Singh who saves two penalties which sealed the win for his side and the top prize.
Pouderoyen did not walk away empty handed as they pocketed $100,000. In the third place match, Uitvlugt Warriors made light work of Young Achievers, another Pouderoyen based side trouncing them 5-0.
The top scorer was Trayon Bobb with a double (38, 52) while there was one each for Shemar Hartman (13), Casper Wilson (57) and Scion Prince in the 66th minute. For their effort Uitvlugt earned $50,000 while Young Achievers received $25,000.
D-Division Commander Leslie James who was on hand to witness the matches commended the champions whilst encouraging the other teams to up their game for the next tournament. He recognised the sterling efforts for the late Derrick Josiah in whose memory the tournament has been playing noting that he was a stern football administrator and former Assistant Commander of A-Division.

