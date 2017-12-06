Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Cricket Teams Christmas Programme…VNet, Scotiabank, John Lewis Styles, Nand Persaud and GNNL on board

The plans of the ten cricket clubs of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS to organise a massive and widespread 2017 Christmas Charity Programme received a timely boost when several Companies came on board with major contributions.

The ten teams “King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division along with the Club’s Over-35 Group from the 4th to 24th December, 2017, would be hosting the RHTY&SC 27th Annual Christmas Charity Outreach Programme which targets children, the elderly and less fortunate in Berbice.

V Net Communication and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sharaz Sherrifudeen donated a large quantity of outdoor children’s games to the Club. The outdoor games would be used at the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 3rd Annual Christmas Village which would be held from the 21st to 24th December, 2017, in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

The Bank of Nova Scotia donated $150,000 worth of toys and biscuits towards the planned Children Christmas Get Together. Chief Executive Officer of the popular John Lewis Styles also made a financial donation towards the preparation of food hampers for less fortunate families, while the Guyana National Newspaper Limited handed over three inflatable Christmas Characters for the Christmas Village. Nand Persaud Co. Ltd contributed $70,000 worth of fairy lights and Christmas decorations.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude on behalf of the cricket teams and stated that the 2018 Edition of the Charity Programme would be the biggest in the history of Guyana’s most dynamic youth and sports organisation. The Charity Programme bowled off on the 4th December, with a special treat for Pensioners at the Rose Hall Post Office and would conclude with the Christmas Village on Christmas Eve.

Among the planned programmes are a general feeding of the Poor event, distribution of 300 food hampers to less fortunate families, sharing out of 1000 Christmas toys, Kiddies Party, distribution of footwear, educational materials and clothing to the needy, donations to Children Homes and the Dharam Sala Senior Citizens Home. The popular Christmas Village is also part of the programme with over 6000 children expected to visit over the four days. The long serving Secretary/CEO hailed the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as an unmatched organisation in the history of Guyana and proudly stated that every year since 1991, the Programme has expanded to make Christmas brighter for countless Berbicians.

V Net Communication Chief Executive Officer Sharaz Sheriffudeen stated that his Company was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and its cricket teams. Christmas, he stated is a season of goodwill and V Net Communication as part of its corporate responsibilities was please to join the ten cricket teams to put smiles on the faces of children during the festive season.

Special thanks was extended by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to Jennifer Cipriani of Scotia Bank, John Lewis of John Lewis Styles, the Board of Directors of Guyana National Newspaper Limited, Sheriffudeen of V Net Communication and Mohindra Persaud of Nand Persaud Co. Ltd for their co-operation.