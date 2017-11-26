No Xmas gift for Top Cop in 2017

When people get send home or dem lose dem wuk dem does have nuff time pun dem hand. Some does eat, sleep and get fat.

Some does end up in de rum shop and drink demself to death, while some does go jogging to stay fit. De Top Cop wha get send home again choose to go jogging.

Yesterday, he wife see he go back home within minutes like if he only go down de step and go back upstairs. He tell she when he was about to start jogging he remember Proverbs 28:1 which clearly states. “De wicked shall run when no one is chasing dem.”

Dem boys seh is de wickedness mek he deh home and not wid de police force during this Christmas season. This is de time when de force want every man jack but when dem refuse to tek dem own boss something got to be terribly wrang.

Dem boys had to find out wha a man of his rank and caliber can do fuh get send off his job in de public interest. Dem hear he got nuff name. One of dem is Birthday Boy. When he birthday come round he does got to get trucks, and not no ordinary truck, to fetch gifts.

Last year he had to get Bee Kay big truck to fetch gifts

Christmas time is gifts galore. Dem boys seh he does got more gifts than Courts warehouse stock.

Sometimes it does have ten policemen just to collect he gifts every day during de season. Dem boys believe that is one of de reason why Soulja Bai and Rum Jattan tell him go back home.

Dem boys can only draw from de words in de letter that he do a lot of wicked things. The words also mek dem boys feel he is a hazard to de force.

There is no way anybody sending a man off and using dem words. To keep away de top cop from de Christmas plan speaks volumes. This is de season when crime does kickoff. Dem boys wonder.

Rum Jattan did confirm that he send de man back home fuh 56 days. According to Rum Jattan, that 56 don’t include Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. He want him to know that clearly. When that done, he will return to get de reverse of 56 days—65 days—which will carry him to de exact date of his 55th birthday.

Talk half and hope he mattie tekking note of what is going on.