Group lobbies to legalize hemp

Touting the tremendous benefits of the hemp plant yesterday was Dr. Turhane Doerga formerly of Ruimzeigt Rice Mills. His presentation was done at the YWCA Hall, Brickdam Georgetown.

Doerga said that the plant is one that has not yet become legal in Guyana due to the relationship it shares with the marijuana plant.

In describing the features, he said that it looks like cane, grows up to 10 feet tall and can be harvested within four months.

In explaining the tremendous benefits of harvesting and sowing such a crop he gave reference to the fact that Dubai, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, was of less consequence in comparison to Guyana before they discovered oil.

He was essentially saying to his audience that Guyana is 52 times the size of Dubai and also has resources such as sugar, rice, bauxite and several others. These resources, in addition to oil wealth, he said, can bring Guyana to one of the wealthiest countries in the World.

In relation to the plant, Doerga said although the plant is a cousin to Marijuana it is not like it, in the sense that it gives you a ‘high’ feeling.

He said that the plant, in various countries of the world makes over 25,000 industrial products. “We in Guyana have a diverse economy but it’s mainly agriculturally based. Several experts in the World, including experts from our diaspora, have clearly said that it is good that we have oil but our future depends on agriculture, so hemp is a product of the future. It is coming up at a rate where people can’t say it cannot be controlled anymore.”

Using the hemp plant in Guyana will boost entrepreneurism and even provide jobs for many who are unemployed, he said.

By implementing the use of hemp along with oil, Guyana is likely to be the Dubai of the Caribbean, he said, by the year 2025.

Given the brief growth period and the demand the product has internationally, he established the fact that it would generate revenue for the country. It was even pointed out that hemp has potential of generating 10 times as much as rice.

He related that Guyana has become indoctrinated with following the steps of the West and doing all that they do, however the West has gone way ahead in production and completely legalizing hemp, “So we have to catch up now as quick as possible”.

While noting some of the benefits of the plant, it was made clear that there are several items on the market that are made with hemp, such as cosmetics.

A popular brand that uses hemp to make its products is Addidas. The shoes are actually made from the plant’s fibre and are known for its durability.

What many people are not aware of is that the money Guyanese use is made of Hemp, given that it is also strong.

He disclosed that in 1941, Henry Ford, the Executive Director of Forde, made a plastic car from Hemp. The car was able to withstand tremendous pressure without denting but eventually Ford stopped production after Ford realized that if cars of this nature continue to be produced, then the production and sale of cars will eventually decrease.

Some other companies that use hemp today are Mercedes and BMW for the seats, panels and dash boards.

In addition to the vehicular companies, several clothing brands also use hemp.

Doerga said that the Guyana Hemp Association conducted several sensitization projects with the intent of the initiative becoming implemented.