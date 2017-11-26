E Division beefs up security for festive season

…increase in armed robberies

By Jacquey Bourne

With the Festive season approaching there will be an increase of police patrols in the three Sections of Linden – Amelia’s Ward, Central Mackenzie and Wismar.

Commander E Division Snr. Supt Fazil Karimbaksh noted that annually, there is usually an increase in social, cultural and economic activities during the Christmas season, resulting in increased shopping, an increase in visitors, increased activities in the business areas, increase in road traffic resulting in congestion and a likely increase in opportunity crimes.

According to Commander Karimbaksh, the intention is to minimize criminal activities, reduce traffic congestion and road accidents and to provide a safe and secure environment for citizens, visitors, businesses and shoppers.

He noted that each sector will be commanded by an Inspector and adequate ranks. Check Points will be established at Bamia, Tri Junction and Mabura. These are very vital in the enforcement strategy as several wanted men were arrested and charged for all types of offences.

Karimbaksh also said that there will be anti-crime, Beat, Bicycle and Marine Patrols, Road Blocks, Cordon and Searches, Intelligence Gathering, Profiling of Known Characters, Traffic Patrols (Operation Safeway), Monitoring of Post Office at Mackenzie, Wismar, Ituni and Kwakwani during the payout of old age pension.

Monitoring of crucial and vulnerable points, which will include business places, commercial banks and other financial institutions is included in the plan.

The residents of Region Ten will also see C.P.G members and Neighbourhood Police in various communities, alongside uniformed ranks. C.I.D. Patrols will be operating out of Mackenzie and there will be a Networking with ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘F’ Divisions.

CRIME and TRAFFIC

The E Division Commander also noted during the presentation that for the period January 1, 2017 to November 15, 2017 compared to the same period for 2016 there was a 20% increase in robbery under arms but a decrease in all other crimes.

According to him for the same period there was an overall 22% decrease in traffic accidents.

FIREARMS RECOVERED

The Divisional Commander noted that during the period under review, ranks in ‘E’ Division recovered firearm and ammunitions and eight people were charged. He said three shotguns, three pistols, two revolvers and quantities of ammunition were recovered. This represented an increase in 2017.

Major successes in E Division during 2017.

Commander Karimbaksh claimed that the suspect Michael London in the murder of Shenika Elliott London on May 19, 2017 at Amelia’s Ward was arrested on the same day after intense Police cordon and search operation in the jungle at Moblissa, Linden Highway, 57 people were arrested for trafficking in narcotics totaling 41 pounds and eight people were prosecuted for six robberies committed for the year.

He also praised ranks of the Intelligence-led operation which resulted in the recapture of Kendall Skeete and Uree Varswyck (deceased) who had escaped from the Camp Street Prison.

According to the Commander during his presentation, over 15 acres of approximately 9,130 cannabis sativa plants were destroyed during the Drug Eradication exercises which were conducted at Rockstone, Wisroc Back Road, Kwakwani, Linden Highway and Coomacka Mines Area.

Stop and search exercises unearthed 200 grams cocaine, 26.4 kilograms cannabis, one .32 pistol and several rounds of matching ammunitions at the Mabura Police Checkpoint.

The Commander also noted that to boost the holiday campaign four additional anti-crime motor cycles patrol, additional four wheel vehicles patrol, and One motor car traffic highway patrol will be introduced along the Linden Highway day and night.

There will also be ATV and bicycle patrols and beat patrols. All the business entities and shopping areas will be the main focus. Marine Patrols will be conducted in the Demerara River between Kairuni and Coomacka Mines.