Gunmen rob pastor after trailing him from bank

– three held, some cash recovered

Bandits in a car robbed a 66-year-old pastor at gunpoint on Wednesday in Church Street, after trailing him from a city bank.

The victim, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was lured out of his car after a Silver Toyota Spacio struck his vehicle from behind.

When he stepped out to investigate, two armed men exited the Spacio and held him at gunpoint. They then made off with a parcel containing the money, which was in the pastor’s car.

Police yesterday detained three suspects and recovered the bandits’ vehicle, along with a pair of false number plates and some of the stolen cash.

“One of the suspects has admitted to the crime and has also implicated the others as well as another, who stringent efforts are being made to have him apprehended,” a release stated.

Meanwhile, a search of one of the suspects’ home on the West Bank of Demerara, resulted in the arrest of three men and three women, after 299 grams of cannabis were found.