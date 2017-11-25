Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunmen rob pastor after trailing him from bank

Nov 25, 2017 News 0

– three held, some cash recovered

Bandits in a car robbed a 66-year-old pastor at gunpoint on Wednesday in Church Street, after trailing him from a city bank.
The victim, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was lured out of his car after a Silver Toyota Spacio struck his vehicle from behind.
When he stepped out to investigate, two armed men exited the Spacio and held him at gunpoint. They then made off with a parcel containing the money, which was in the pastor’s car.
Police yesterday detained three suspects and recovered the bandits’ vehicle, along with a pair of false number plates and some of the stolen cash.
“One of the suspects has admitted to the crime and has also implicated the others as well as another, who stringent efforts are being made to have him apprehended,” a release stated.
Meanwhile, a search of one of the suspects’ home on the West Bank of Demerara, resulted in the arrest of three men and three women, after 299 grams of cannabis were found.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone …Defending Champs among winners on opening night

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone...

Nov 25, 2017

Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on...
Read More
Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…T&T’s Queens Park among winners on night 2

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey...

Nov 25, 2017

Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of Champions” amateur card

Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of...

Nov 25, 2017

Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence tomorrow

Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence...

Nov 25, 2017

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs today

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs...

Nov 25, 2017

Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar

Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow...

Nov 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]