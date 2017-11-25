Bandit flees after ‘victim’ relieves him of gun

A would-be bandit found himself on the receiving end at around 15:45 hrs yesterday, after the businessman he attacked and two civilians relieved him of his firearm.

The 46-year-old businessman had just dropped off someone at a city bank and was about to enter a South Road store when the gunman confronted him and demanded his money.

The two men began to struggle for possession of the gun. Two civilians came to the businessman’s aid and they wrested the weapon from the bandit.

The would-be bandit then escaped with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

The firearm, a 9mm Ruger pistol with 12 rounds, was handed over to the police.