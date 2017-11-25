Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit flees after ‘victim’ relieves him of gun

Nov 25, 2017 News 0

A would-be bandit found himself on the receiving end at around 15:45 hrs yesterday, after the businessman he attacked and two civilians relieved him of his firearm.
The 46-year-old businessman had just dropped off someone at a city bank and was about to enter a South Road store when the gunman confronted him and demanded his money.
The two men began to struggle for possession of the gun. Two civilians came to the businessman’s aid and they wrested the weapon from the bandit.
The would-be bandit then escaped with an accomplice on a motorcycle.
The firearm, a 9mm Ruger pistol with 12 rounds, was handed over to the police.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone …Defending Champs among winners on opening night

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone...

Nov 25, 2017

Two time defending champions Sparta Boss, Bent Street, North Ruimveldt and Future Stars, were amongst the winners when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone, kicked off on...
Read More
Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…T&T’s Queens Park among winners on night 2

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey...

Nov 25, 2017

Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of Champions” amateur card

Boxing Day Boxing is back with “Sons of...

Nov 25, 2017

Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence tomorrow

Rafman Ally 15-over cricket tourney to commence...

Nov 25, 2017

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs today

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs...

Nov 25, 2017

Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow at Grand Central Sports Bar

Shooters Club to stage Pools competition tomorrow...

Nov 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]