Number 28 Bushlot/Adventure Action Group Charity Horse Race Meet

Slim Shady takes feature event

Slim Shady took victory in the feature race over 7-furlongs when the Number 28 Bushlot/Adventure Action Group held its Charity Horse Race Meet at the Kennard Memorial Turf Club on Sunday last.

Six races were held on the day with the feature event seeing Slim Shady of the Mootosammy Stable with Kevin Paul in the saddles upsetting the field to win from pre-race favorite King Stanley.

Miss Anjelie ran in third with Red Jet in fourth place. For the win Slim Shady collected $170,000 and trophy. The ‘K’ and Lower event saw King Stanley of the Persaud Stable with Jockey Rupert Ramnauth on the perch rising to the occasion to win the $120,000 first place prize and trophy. In its wake were Massapequa Dr, Victoria Secret and Irish Baby.

The two-year-old event saw Jockey Colin Ross guiding Princess Shoma of the K. Sooklall Stables to the win from Perfect Return and Wise Tom to take home $110,000 and trophy.

The L ‘I’ and Lower event was won by Irish Baby with Brian Blake who was rewarded with $100,000 and trophy; Victoria Secret and Touch of Class followed in that order. The L ‘2’ and Lower race was taken by Sweet Silence of the M. Balgobin Stable tasting sweet victory ahead of Matrix, Country Girl and Royal Paymaster to take home the $80,000 winner’s purse and trophy.

Princess Zalida of the R. Ramnarian Stales with Yap Dreaul on the mount was crowned champion in the event for unclassified animals. Red Weasel, Royal Spice and Baby Girl were the others that placed. Yap Drapaul was crowned champion Jockey with Kevin as runner-up.

Thanks was extended to Ansa Mc Al Trading, Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, The National Sports Commission, Fazal Habibulla, Rumours Racing Stable, Golden Gloves Speed Boat Service, Norman Singh, Gansham Singh, Guyana Youth and Students Movement (GYSM), Hot and Spicy, Kennard Memorial Turf Club and Poonai Pharmacy, among others.