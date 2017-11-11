Transportation provided for athletes to train at Leonora Track and Field Centre

Athletes are being afforded the opportunity to train at the Leonora Track and Field Centre as transportation is now being provided for those who wish to utilise the facility’s amenities. This was disclosed by the Director of the facility Trevor Williams, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Williams disclosed that the service commenced approximately a week ago. Sportspersons are required to assemble at Ashmins Trading on High Street at 15:00hrs, where they will be transported to and from the facility, free of cost. Williams said this is a deliberate step by the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Social Cohesion to encourage youths to become more involved in sports.

He explained that “they themselves now are able to put in more work, prepare better for their meets that are coming locally, regionally and possibly internationally.”

The Director further added that “here it is that you have people from the west which predominantly is not known for athletics and you have the best in Georgetown and anyone else can come on the same days; working under the same technical and tactical guidance and that itself is a big plus.”

The access to free transportation will be less of a financial burden on the pockets of athletes who are eager to develop their discipline. However, it was revealed that in the near future the Leonora Track and Field Centre will be acquiring its own vehicle to transport athletes on a daily basis.

In less than three weeks from today, student-athletes and teachers from 15 districts across Guyana will participate in the most anticipated sporting event of the school year. For the first time, the meet will be hosted at the Leonora Track and Field Centre.

At the launch of the 57th National School Championship, Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson stated that “I believe that we are going to witness the greatest championship ever… I look forward to see our children’s participation on the synthetic track.”