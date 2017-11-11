Latest update November 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Transportation provided for athletes to train at Leonora Track and Field Centre

Nov 11, 2017 Sports 0

Athletes are being afforded the opportunity to train at the Leonora Track and Field Centre as transportation is now being provided for those who wish to utilise the facility’s amenities. This was disclosed by the Director of the facility Trevor Williams, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Williams disclosed that the service commenced approximately a week ago. Sportspersons are required to assemble at Ashmins Trading on High Street at 15:00hrs, where they will be transported to and from the facility, free of cost. Williams said this is a deliberate step by the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Social Cohesion to encourage youths to become more involved in sports.
He explained that “they themselves now are able to put in more work, prepare better for their meets that are coming locally, regionally and possibly internationally.”
The Director further added that “here it is that you have people from the west which predominantly is not known for athletics and you have the best in Georgetown and anyone else can come on the same days; working under the same technical and tactical guidance and that itself is a big plus.”
The access to free transportation will be less of a financial burden on the pockets of athletes who are eager to develop their discipline. However, it was revealed that in the near future the Leonora Track and Field Centre will be acquiring its own vehicle to transport athletes on a daily basis.
In less than three weeks from today, student-athletes and teachers from 15 districts across Guyana will participate in the most anticipated sporting event of the school year. For the first time, the meet will be hosted at the Leonora Track and Field Centre.
At the launch of the 57th National School Championship, Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson stated that “I believe that we are going to witness the greatest championship ever… I look forward to see our children’s participation on the synthetic track.”

 

More in this category

Sports

CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from Sports Tuner C/ship title

CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from...

Nov 11, 2017

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will open the two-day event of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) final leg today with action beginning at 10:00hrs with...
Read More
CMRC Final leg drives off today… I will certainly be in the mix battling for supremacy-Shewjattan

CMRC Final leg drives off today… I will...

Nov 11, 2017

Veteran cyclist James Joseph puts Guyana on the map with world record

Veteran cyclist James Joseph puts Guyana on...

Nov 11, 2017

Champion of Champions Domino competition hits off tomorrow

Champion of Champions Domino competition hits...

Nov 11, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships… Badly wounded Jaguars limp to 53-6 replying to Hurricanes’ 412-9 declared

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships… Badly...

Nov 11, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA… Highway United thump Friendship, Diamond win by WO as Herstelling and Mocha draw

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Nov 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • AND THE BAND KEEPS PLAYING

    When I passed it at first, I thought it was a life-sized portrait of a rock star. But when I circled the block, I discovered... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]