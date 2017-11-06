Latest update November 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Port Mourant Turf Club, KP Jagdeo and Sons stage Meet on Sunday 19 Nov.

Nov 06, 2017

Horseracing is set to continue on Sunday 19th November when the Port Mourant Turf in collaboration with The KP Jagdeo and Sons Construction Company and Racing stable stages a grand one day Horserace meet at the club’s entity Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice.
Seven races are set for the day with over $6M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the takings.
The feature event will be for horses classified C and Lower over 1500 M for a hefty winners money of $800,000 and trophy.
There is a race for E3 Maiden and lower horses over one mile for a top prize of $500,000 and trophy. Animals classified H1 and Lower has at stake a top prize of $300,000 and trophy to aim for in the race over 1200M.
The race for Three-Year-Old Guyana  Bred maiden and I and lower horses will be galloping for a winning pocket of $300,000 over 1200 M.
The race for two years old Guyana Bred animals will also be racing over 1200M as they go against each other for the $200,000 bounty and trophy.
The race for animals classified J, K and L will see the winner taking home a winning prize of $160,000 and trophy also over 1200M.
The final event is for animals classified L non winners over 1200M for a top prize of $200,000 and trophy.
The race will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA).
There are also stating that five horses must start a race before third prizes will be paid and that
Seven horses must start before any fourth prize will be paid. Entries are expected to be closed on Sunday 12thNovember, No late entries will be accepted.
For more information and entry details interesting persons can contact Ramnauth on 337-5311 or Kris Jagdeo on 624- 6123 or 322-0369. Race time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

