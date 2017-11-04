Murder charge for TB patient delayed amidst health fears

magistrate seeks advice

A man who is accused of attacking a group of miners six years ago at Black Sand Five Star Backdam in the North West District, killing one and injuring two in the course of a robbery yesterday made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that Carlton Blake, on December 13, last year, at Black Sand Five Star Backdam, North West Essequibo, in the North West Magisterial District, he murdered Cleveland Smithet, in the course of a robbery.

Blake was not allowed in Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan courtroom due to that fact that he has tuberculosis. When the matter was called, the arresting rank stood before the Chief Magistrate and told her that the prisoner was downstairs because he has tuberculosis and that they had to separate him from the other prisoners.

A staff of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), then stood before the court and told the magistrate that the murder accused has been a patient at the institution for over seven months in the isolation department and he will have to be on treatment for the next two years since his kidney is failing and his blood glucose level is most time above the normal limit.

The magistrate told the court that she will have to seek advice as to when the murder accused should appear in court for the charge to be read to him.

She ordered that the accused be kept in the isolation department at GPHC and that he should be guarded by ranks.

The matter was adjourned until December 4.

According to reports, Cleveland Smithet, 37, of Kuru Kururu was shot dead while his brother Trevor Smithet, 40, also of Kuru Kururu was wounded. According to reports, the accused ordered Smithet to kneel on the floor before shooting him and escaping with his jewellery.