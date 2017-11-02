Nexus, Palm Court join International Race of Champions

Nexus Machining and Fabrication Workshop along with Palm Court are the latest two companies that have committed sponsorship towards the successful hosting of the International Race of Champions 2017.

This signature event of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) which also serves as the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) will take hot up the South Dakota circuit on November 11 and 12.

Both companies handed over their sponsorships earlier in the week with Palm Court’s Manager Sasha Lewis reiterating her company’s long time support of motor racing.

Nexus, through their representative Waren Bowling, expressed elation at being on board with the event was well.

Meanwhile, a 27 race programme was unveiled last week which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.

The club has confirmed the participation of two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) competitors that are expected.