Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nexus, Palm Court join International Race of Champions

Nov 02, 2017 Sports 0

Nexus Machining and Fabrication Workshop along with Palm Court are the latest two companies that have committed sponsorship towards the successful hosting of the International Race of Champions 2017.

Sasha Lewis of Palm Court hands over sponsorship to GMR&SC’s Surica Singh for the upcoming International Race of Champions.

This signature event of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) which also serves as the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) will take hot up the South Dakota circuit on November 11 and 12.
Both companies handed over their sponsorships earlier in the week with Palm Court’s Manager Sasha Lewis reiterating her company’s long time support of motor racing.
Nexus, through their representative Waren Bowling, expressed elation at being on board with the event was well.
Meanwhile, a 27 race programme was unveiled last week which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.
The club has confirmed the participation of two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) competitors that are expected.

More in this category

Sports

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Nov 02, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket …Smith is Jaguars’ biggest threat as defending champs face Windward Volcanoes today

CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot, Goed Fortuin and Patentia on winners row

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot,...

Nov 02, 2017

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships –...

Nov 02, 2017

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race in Berbice

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings...

Nov 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Change from outside

    Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]