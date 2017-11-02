Nexus, Palm Court join International Race of Champions

Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
Nexus Machining and Fabrication Workshop along with Palm Court are the latest two companies that have committed sponsorship towards the successful hosting of the International Race of Champions 2017.
This signature event of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) which also serves as the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) will take hot up the South Dakota circuit on November 11 and 12.
Both companies handed over their sponsorships earlier in the week with Palm Court’s Manager Sasha Lewis reiterating her company’s long time support of motor racing.
Nexus, through their representative Waren Bowling, expressed elation at being on board with the event was well.
Meanwhile, a 27 race programme was unveiled last week which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.
The club has confirmed the participation of two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as, four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) competitors that are expected.
Nov 02, 2017BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
A friend asked me to get the filaria tablets for him and his wife because he is working the night shift the past six weeks;... more
Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]