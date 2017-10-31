Ninvalle to communicate Region’s concerns to AIBA this weekend

Latest update October 31st, 2017 12:59 AM

Decisions made at a meeting of Caribbean Boxing administrators held in Guyana on October 14 would be disclosed to the AIBA Executive Committee president of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle has declared.
The declaration would be made at an Extraordinary meeting of the AIBA Executive Committee this Friday and Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Ninvalle will attend the meeting in the capacity of an Executive Committee member and armed with the English speaking Caribbean’s approval to represent the region.
At the meeting in Guyana earlier this month, CARICOM countries affiliated to AIBA decided among other things that critical matters that have implications for the region will be communicated through Ninvalle, it’s only elected Executive Committee member.
Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, St Lucia, St Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana participated at the meeting.

