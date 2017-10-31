Ninvalle to communicate Region’s concerns to AIBA this weekend

Latest update October 31st, 2017 12:59 AM
Decisions made at a meeting of Caribbean Boxing administrators held in Guyana on October 14 would be disclosed to the AIBA Executive Committee president of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle has declared.
The declaration would be made at an Extraordinary meeting of the AIBA Executive Committee this Friday and Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Ninvalle will attend the meeting in the capacity of an Executive Committee member and armed with the English speaking Caribbean’s approval to represent the region.
At the meeting in Guyana earlier this month, CARICOM countries affiliated to AIBA decided among other things that critical matters that have implications for the region will be communicated through Ninvalle, it’s only elected Executive Committee member.
Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, St Lucia, St Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana participated at the meeting.
Oct 31, 2017Sunday evening, the third and final day of the three-day Lennox Blackmoore National Novice boxing championships hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue,...
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
I have no objection now or in the future as to the ethnicity of the individual the President chooses to head an important... more
Vincent Teekah, a defector from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to the People’s National Congress PNC) was killed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]