People call Patto chief, but not chief justice

Is years now, since de days of Columbus Guyanese always begging. One Prime Minister insult Jagdeo, at a forum. He seh Jagdeo always walking wid ee begging bowl.

De PNC use to beg and he learn that from dem. De begging still continuing. De Clown Clerk now begging de international community fuh money to repair Sh**ty Hall.

Dem boys seh this thing getting overbearing. De begging got all Guyanese looking like paupers. And dem is not. Dem boys seh if dem leaders stop thiefing and stop wasting money on urinals and toilets fuh dem guards dem can repair de whole city.

This type of kakishness, scampishness and dishonesty trickle down from de top to de ordinary man in de street.

And while that getting dem boys vex dem had to laugh when dem read bout that boat captain.

Imagine that boat captain get arrested wid some foreign scamps. Dem had high power machine guns and de boat captain tell we police how he buy de guns in Venezuela to protect himself.

Dem boys seh he got to be doing something bigger than guarding Bank of Guyana. If he buy two AK fuh protect he paddle boat imagine how much AK de captains of Malali, Makouria and Torani got to buy.

Dem boys know he didn’t have nutten proppa to seh to de police to defend de two AK in ee possession. He seh wha come to ee mouth, Is de same thing wid de new GECOM Chairman wha Soulja Bai swear in.

Dem boys hear Soulja Bai wake de man out he bed and ask him if he gun tek de wuk. Then he ask him wheh is de last place he wuk. De only thing old Patto coulda remember was that he been in Grenada and people use to call him chief. He believe he was de chief justice.

Soulja Bai write it down and tell Jagdeo, that scamp de man is fit and proppa.

Talk half and wait fuh Soulja Bai eat back dem words.