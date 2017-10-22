Latest update October 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Ghana oil expert to share experience with Guyana

Tomorrow, the Guyana Oil and Gas Association (GOGA) will be hosting another in its series of public lectures. The main speaker at this event will be Theophilus Nyamko Ahwireng. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Commission of Ghana.
The public lecture entitled “The National Petroleum Commission, resource management, governance and sustainable development of Oil and Gas; “the Ghanaian experience” is being held at Pegasus and will begin at 18:30hrs.
At this public lecture, Ahwireng is expected to share with Guyana, based on his country’s experience, the roads that this country should avoid, as well as the paths that it should take.
Ahwireng is a geophysicist and a leader in natural resource governance. He has had extensive and progressive technical, management and business responsibilities across the Upstream Petroleum Industry (UPI) value chain.
The Petroleum Commission which Ahwireng once controlled is the UPI regulator in Ghana. The Commission also has a mandate for sustainability within the sector. Ahwireng led the development of key legislation in the UPI, including the Petroleum Commission Act (Act 821), Petroleum Exploration and Production Act (919) and the Petroleum E&P Measurement Regulations (LI2246) and developed and implemented strategies for the Local Content and Local Participation Regulations (LI2204) resulting in significant growth in Indigenous participation in Ghana.
Ghana’s Jubilee Oilfield which contains up to three billion barrels (480,000,000 m3) of sweet crude oil was discovered in 2007, among the many other oilfields in Ghana. Oil and gas exploration in Ghana is ongoing, and the amount of both crude oil and natural gas continues to increase.

