Latest update October 20th, 2017 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Harmon wants media to be more respectful

Oct 20, 2017 News 0

Even as the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon thanked the media for its role in informing the nation and holding the feet of those in high offices to the proverbial fire, he has asked that there be an employment of greater levels of respect.
Harmon was speaking specifically about reporting about matters relating to the nation’s oil.
He said, “I have read the articles in the newspapers and I read the articles that your newspaper carry very often. I want to thank them for at least keeping people on their toes so that you stay abreast on these things.”
Harmon continued, “I believe that as a nation we have to take advantage of all the opportunities offered by our Guyanese citizens irrespective of who they are. We will take the information offered to us.”
Harmon said that the government will take the information offered into consideration “when we are devising our processes to deal with oil and gas, because ultimately it is for all of us and generations to come.”
The Minister admitted that the government does not have infinite knowledge and can therefore be guided by the media on matters or issues of which it was not previously au fait.
“So we welcome the intervention; we welcome all of it, but all we ask sometimes is that you at least be a little respectful in the way you provide this information. We are aware of what you are doing and we accept that.”
Harmon said that the common cause should be the development of Guyana, and while the media plays its role, it should understand that the government has a role to play as well.
“It is healthy for is, it is healthy for our democracy. But what I hope is that at the end of all of this we can benefit from procedures and processes to guide on the way forward not just dealing with ExxonMobil, but all companies operating in Guyana,” said Harmon.

More in this category

Sports

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Layne, Wynne strike twice as T&T girls overcome Guyana

Oct 20, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Krizia Layne and Blair Wynne netted twice as Trinidad and Tobago women defeated Guyana women 6-3 when the Pam American Indoor Hockey championships continued yesterday at the Cliff...
Read More
Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to cop National Futsal Championship

Future Stars make light work of Gold is Money to...

Oct 20, 2017

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s expectations

UDFA and MSC partnership exceeds GFF’s...

Oct 20, 2017

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at ‘Caribbean Showdown’

Tenpow brothers ready to rule the track at...

Oct 20, 2017

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association football title

Upper Demerara capture GT Beer Inter Association...

Oct 20, 2017

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Jaguars begins preparations for PCL

Oct 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]