Harmon wants media to be more respectful

Even as the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon thanked the media for its role in informing the nation and holding the feet of those in high offices to the proverbial fire, he has asked that there be an employment of greater levels of respect.

Harmon was speaking specifically about reporting about matters relating to the nation’s oil.

He said, “I have read the articles in the newspapers and I read the articles that your newspaper carry very often. I want to thank them for at least keeping people on their toes so that you stay abreast on these things.”

Harmon continued, “I believe that as a nation we have to take advantage of all the opportunities offered by our Guyanese citizens irrespective of who they are. We will take the information offered to us.”

Harmon said that the government will take the information offered into consideration “when we are devising our processes to deal with oil and gas, because ultimately it is for all of us and generations to come.”

The Minister admitted that the government does not have infinite knowledge and can therefore be guided by the media on matters or issues of which it was not previously au fait.

“So we welcome the intervention; we welcome all of it, but all we ask sometimes is that you at least be a little respectful in the way you provide this information. We are aware of what you are doing and we accept that.”

Harmon said that the common cause should be the development of Guyana, and while the media plays its role, it should understand that the government has a role to play as well.

“It is healthy for is, it is healthy for our democracy. But what I hope is that at the end of all of this we can benefit from procedures and processes to guide on the way forward not just dealing with ExxonMobil, but all companies operating in Guyana,” said Harmon.