Powerlifting Federation recognises Fitness Express

Oct 04, 2017

Long time faithful supporter of sports, Fitness Express has been recognised for its unflinching support to the sport of powerlifting ever since it opened its doors for business some seven (7) years ago.
Managing Director Jamie Mc Donald was presented with an appreciation plaque by Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Ms. Andrea Smith during the federation’s RAW National championship which was held on Sunday last at the Saints Stanislaus College, Brickdam.
Federation President Ed Caesar informed the gathering about the 34 year-old Mc Donald’s consistent contributions to the body which started under former President, Peter Green.
Mc Donald commented on the recognition:
“I was incredibly happy to receive the award from the federation. It’s a nice feeling to be acknowledged for my efforts over the years to support the strength sports in Guyana.”
Fitness Express has also been very supportive of body building, weightlifting and other sports.
Mc Donald has pledged to continue supporting the development of the nation’s sportsmen and women.

