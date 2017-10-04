Mother remanded for coke-soaked hammocks

A mother of one, who attempted to post four hammocks that were soaked in cocaine, to the US, was yesterday remanded to prison on a narcotics trafficking charge when she made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Tiffini Collison, 26, of F 21 Samaan Street, Guyhoc Park, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on September 20, at Lot 50 E 53 Alberttown, Georgetown, she trafficked 6.742 kilograms of cocaine.

She was remanded to prison until October 19.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), the seizure of the hammocks occurred at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Collison apparently posted the four hammocks, saturated with cocaine, to an address in the US, through an international courier service—DHL shipping in Georgetown. She used her mother’s name to effect the transaction. In the end, the mother turned herself in after CANU issued a wanted bulletin for her.