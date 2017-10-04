LABA meeting tonight to determine completion of MSC Open League

The scheduling of the remaining two more playing days in the Mackenzie Sports Club Open League Basketball championship depends on the clubs who are to meet with the LABA tonight to address concerns raised regarding ticket sales for the of the championship.

The LABA is hoping that those ticket sales could assist in the financing of the championship which at this point has Victory Valley Royals, who have won all eleven matches so far, ahead with 22 points and have one game to play.

Just behind them being, separated by a point, are Half Mile with 21 points with their final game to be against Royals.

But these interesting match-ups left still will be played after clubs honour their ticket selling and the LABA President Lawrence Simon said that this must be seen as a means of involving the clubs in the affairs of the association.

Behind the Royals and Bulls are the Retrieve Raiders who now are certain to lose their number one status and the Linden senior club title as they are on 14 points with Amelia’s Ward Jets who they will play in one of the remaining matches which could determine who sits as the third ranked club in the association.

Raiders have two matches left and it means their clash with the Jets could decide as to who will be three and four as the Royals and Bulls are out front in the race to the championship.

Currently, in the fight for fifth, sixth and seventh places are Bankers Trust Falcons with no games left in this double round league with 12 points, as are Block 22 Flames, who have a game in hand against Raiders, while Pistons, with one left, are in the cellar on 10 points.