GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s; GDF brush aside Hornets in 41-10 victory

Latest update September 25th, 2017 12:57 AM
Guyana Defence Force bragged their superiority over Pepsi Hornets with a 41-10 thrashing yesterday afternoon at the National Park Track and Field pitch in the second and final match of the weekend in the Bounty Farm sponsored 15s competition. Dwayne Schroeder was the main guy for the army men with 14 points, inclusive of two tries and two conversions.
Schroeder along with Patrick King and Cloyd Prowell scored 1 try each for the military men to have an imposing 15-0 score at half time. GDF’s first half scorers followed up in the second half by sprinting away to a try each before Rodwell Hutson joined the victory parade with a try of his own.
Hornets will look to bounce back and take advantage of the youthful Police Falcons in next week Saturday’s 80-minute fixture at the National Park, beginning at 16:30hrs. While Sunday afternoon, GDF and Panthers will scrum the feature clash of the weekend at the same National Park venue from 16:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman)
The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) concluded its two-day regional meeting of the Americas and the Caribbean yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association's head office at Lilliendaal, where the...
