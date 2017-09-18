Huge profits behind importation of exotic dogs that punish in Guyana’s climate

– bogus breeders pushing the trade

Exotic breeds of dogs that are imported into Guyana cost a lot of money. Persons have paid $120,000 to $250,000 for Huskies while some Labradors have been sold for more than $400,000.

It is this profitability and increased fondness of Guyanese, for the exotic breeds, that have caused an increase in the number of foreign dogs being imported in Guyana. This is supported by comments made by renowned Veterinarian, Dr. Steve Surujbally.

He told Kaieteur News that there is a lot of money that is being made from the importation of foreign breeds, inclusive of the Husky and Akitas that are not suited for Guyana’s hot climate. These specific breeds are common to cold climate zones.

According to Surujbally, the profits that are derived from the business have led importers to practise in-breeding. He said that in-breeding or incest has negative effects on the puppies from each litter.

“Many of the animals that are coming in are not pure bred. Meaning, that they have in all likelihood, products of incest and they are coming in from so-called breeders but the breeders are in fact not ‘kosher’.”

Surujbally said that the so-called breeders do not know enough about the breeds and since so much money is made from the breeds, “we find that fathers are mating with their daughters, mothers with their sons, brothers and sisters and we see the deficiencies resultant from incest.”

Surujbally said that when the puppies are born with deficiencies, it is up to the veterinarians to try and correct the situation. “It is hard to correct a genetic anomaly, a genetically based anomaly.”

Further, he said that many of the breeds that are being imported into Guyana are simply not suited for the tropical climate. “Within climate, we are talking about heat, humidity and the fact that we are below sea level on the coast. Animals will need an extra amount of care and the long hair that they have, any longer hair dog, for that matter, will suffer.”

Despite the fact that many of the foreign breeds will suffer, Surujbally said that over the decades some of them have acclimatised to the local environment. However, he said that initially, many will die or develop incurable skin diseases before deteriorating. This, he said, is compounded by the fact that the majority of the dogs are not pure bred.

Surujbally is a renowned Veterinarian and is known for his many published articles about pets that cover a wide variety of topics. The issue of incest in dog breeding practices was highlighted by Surujbally in a July 2010 article titled “Liver problems”.

He noted that veterinarians have to heal deformed animals born of incestuous relationships in the ‘puppy mills’ and owners have to pay the cost to keep alive these animals with their vulnerable constitutions.

“Let me also explain that if you see animals with twisted torsos and legs, or with “parrot bites” (top jaw greatly overlapping the bottom jaw), or with visible prognathic mandibles (bottom jaw protruding way ahead of the top jaw), or with an umbilical (navel) hernia, then in all likelihood, such animals are products of incest.”

In another article, Surujbally stated that with the issue of inbreeding, the resultant pups may have severe physical defects associated with incest.

“We veterinarians see the outcome of such incestuous mis-mating: bones are twisted, hernia is evident, susceptibility to disease is prevalent. In fact, if you can actually see the anatomical abnormalities on the exterior, you can imagine the possible problems with the organs inside the body. Yet the ‘breeders’ laugh at our concern. There is a fool born every day whom the ‘breeders’ can exploit.”

Many animal rights activists are against the importation of the exotic breeds, which often suffer Guyana’s tropical climate. Their lives are shorter here than in their native cold climate areas such as Siberia. It was reported that the relevant authorities such as the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) grants the permit to import these dogs and continue to do so despite knowing of the dangers the dogs are in by living in Guyana.

Veterinarians have explained that the dogs experience a variety of illnesses and are usually stressed due to the heat. One owner has even said that his Husky cannot drink the regular room temperature water that local breeds use. He said that his Husky only drinks ice cold water.

He opined that he does not believe his dog is comfortable. Many persons are importing the Huskies and Akitas simply because they are ‘cute’ and Guyanese are willing to pay top dollar to have one of their own.