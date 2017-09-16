West Demerara lead by 61 as 20 wickets tumble on day one

West Demerara are 61 runs ahead with all ten wickets in hand, batting a second time against West Berbice at Tuschen as the third round of the Cricket Guyana Inc. Jaguars three-day franchise league commenced yesterday.

On a day which saw 20 wickets tumble, West Demerara were sent packing for 110 after they were inserted on a moist pitch. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was caught and bowled by Steven Harris without scoring, while Ronaldo Renee was removed by Derrick McCalmon to leave the score on 6-2. However, Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach added 43 for the third wicket before Persaud was caught off left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai for 41 after hitting four fours.

Imlach struck five fours and one six before he was removed by Andrew Dutchin for 39. Motie-Kanhai and Dutchin then combined to bowl out West Demerara before lunch as no other batsman managed double figures. Motie-Kanhai was immaculate as he extracted considerable bounce and turn to finish with 6-17, while Dutchin picked up two wickets.

Pacer Romario Shepherd provided West Demerara with the breakthrough when he bowled Quacy McPherson (00) off the very first ball before left arm spinner Keshram Seyhodan trapped Raffell Estraido (04) lbw as West Berbice were reduced to 10-2.

Avishkar Sewkarran and Arthley Bailey then put on 70 for the third wicket to stabilize the innings with level-headed batting. Sewkarran slammed two fours and a similar number of sixes before he was taken off Richie Looknauth for 32, while Bailey, who hit six fours and two sixes, was removed by Seyhodan for 46. Thereafter the innings went into decline as Seyhodan, Shepherd and Looknauth destroyed the middle and lower order; West Berbice were sent packing for 106 in the final session. Seyhodan claimed 4-37, while Shepherd had 3-29 and Looknauth 3-35.

In their second turn at the crease, West Demerara opener Chanderpaul was dropped off Harris before retiring hurt on seven. Fellow opener Renee struck McCalmon for consecutive boundaries before he was put down off Motie- Kanhai; he finished the day on 35, while his partner Akshaya Persaud is on nine as West Demerara closed on 57 without loss.

Meanwhile, at Everest, Essequibo batted first after winning the Toss. Essequibo reached 280 all out (97.1 overs) in their first innings with Kemol Savory leading the charge with 136 off 195 balls, Mark Williams supported with 43 off 94 balls and Kevon Boodie 16 in 30 balls. Bowling for East Bank: Sherfane Rutherford took 2/43, DarshanPersaud 3/47 and TotaramBishun 3/73. The match continues today.