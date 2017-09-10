Burglars caught with loot

Two burglars from East Coast Demerara, were on Friday last refused bail when they appeared in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court accused of breaking into a business place in West Coast Berbice.

Quick action by the police resulted in the apprehension of 45-year-old Azihidin Mohamed who gave his address as 36 Annandale, East Coast Demerara, and Satish Shivanarine, 38, a fisherman of 92 Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

On September 5, last, businessman, Jagdatpaul of Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice, having earlier secured his business, made a check around 3:30 hours, only to discover that the premises was burgled.

The matter was immediately reported to the police and units on patrol were alerted.

The police were able to intercept motor car PPP 1070, driven by Azihidin Mohamed, on an access dam in the nearby village, Plantation Brahan, West Coast Berbice. A search of the vehicle uncovered the items which the businessman identified as the articles removed from his place.

Satish Shivanarine who was also in the car at the time was taken to the Weldaad Police Station, where they were told of the offence and were subsequently charged.

When the matter was called, Friday, Police Prosecutor, Raquel Mars, objected to bail, citing the nature of the offence, as well as the frequency of offences of a similar nature in recent times.

The Magistrate upheld the objections and the accused were remanded to prison. They are expected to return to court on September 29.