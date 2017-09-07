Fourth Elizabeth Styles/ECCB 40-Over Tourney launched $500,000 in cash up for grabs

US based company, Elizabeth Styles has continued its partnership with the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) and has dolled out $500,000 for a 40-overs round-robin competition which was unveiled on Sunday last at the Better Hope Community Centre.

Among the officials attending the launch were Marketing Director of Elizabeth Styles Mr. Kevin Thomas and ECCB President Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, among others which also included a number of Club Captains.

Thomas commented: “While this is the fourth consecutive year that we are sponsoring cricket on the East Coast of Demerara, we have also in the past sponsored Under17, 19 and development programmes in the County of Berbice and it gives us great pleasure to be associated with the game in Guyana. We believe that the ECCB is doing a great job and are quite satisfied with the way they have been administering these competitions and as such we wish them well.”

The winner of the competition will pocket $375,000 along with a trophy; second place attracts $75,000 and a trophy, while the best player in the final will also receive a trophy.

The ECCB has disclosed that this year there will be no zoning of teams since the sponsor had requested that every team on the East Coast be allowed to face each other. The competition is expected to bowl off on Sunday.

ECCB Vice-President and Competitions Committee Chairman Raymond Barton, speaking at the launch explained that numerous teams have entered the competition and he is excited because this year teams as far as Abary will be clashing with teams from the lower East Coast and they are anticipating some thrilling and competitive cricket.

President of the ECCB Bissoondyal Singh in his presentation noted that while the board is facing challenging times as it relates to receiving subventions and financing from what is given to Guyana by Cricket West Indies, they have managed to maintain a high level of cricket activities. “Had it not been for businesses and companies like Elizabeth Styles it would have been a monumental task and so on behalf of the ECCB, the clubs and teams, I would like to express sincere gratitude to the management and staff of Elizabeth Styles for their generosity.”

The recently appointed Competitions Committee headed by Mr. Raymond Barton is requesting that clubs make contact with the committee in relation to participating in the tournament. Contact can be made on telephone number 626 0223 on or before tomorrow.

Elizabeth Styles, a company that produces hair care, baby care and a wide range of cosmetics and operates in 97 countries.