Alleged ‘toy gun’ bandit remanded on robbery charges

Twenty-seven-year-old Ivor Billingy of Lot 67 Uitvlugt Pasture, West Coast Demerara, was yesterday remanded to prison on three robbery under arms charges, after he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on July 21 at Middle Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Cobena Wright of $1.5M and a Republic of Guyana Passport valued $15,000.

It was also alleged that on August 15 at Church Street, Georgetown while armed with a gun he robbed Peter Fagg of $1.2 M, an Iphone six valued $150,000, a Samsung phone valued $35,000 and a wallet valued $15,000.

It was further alleged that on August 15 at Church Street Georgetown, while being armed with a gun he robbed Sunil Gobin of two Samsung phones valued $500,000, one Samsung S7 valued $150,000 and $10,000 cash.

The unrepresented defendant pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant, citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charges attracts.

Prosecutor Gonsalves also told the court that Cobena Wright was shot in her arm by the defendant.

The Prosecutor added that the defendant has pending matters in the Court and it was while being out on bail for several robbery under arms charges he committed these offences.

The court heard that if bail is granted to the defendant it was likely that he would not return to court.

The Prosecutor objection was upheld by the magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison.

He will make his next court appearance on September 13.

Billingy was previously charged in January last, on several robbery under arms charges.

It is alleged that on January 10, at North Road, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun; he robbed Devika Seenarine of a cell phone, $240,000, an apron, and other items.

It is also alleged that on the same day at North Road, Georgetown, he robbed Pedro Lewis of a gold and diamond ring, $100,000, a Samsung Galaxy S6 and other items.

Billingy is also accused of robbing Dalmattie Rajram of $11, 000 on the same day, while he was in the company of another and armed with a gun.

According to reports swift action by Presidential Guards and police led to the arrest of the men just after they robbed one of the virtual complainants at a fruit stall at Albert Street and North Road.

It was while a customer was at the fruit stall making a purchase that Billingy and another man on a black CG motorcycle allegedly relieved him of cash at gunpont.

Billingy was apprehended by presidential guards who were passing and observed him acting in a suspicious manner.

Police later learnt that he was allegedly carrying a pellet gun.

Billingy was also charged in 2016 after it was alleged that on September 2, 2016 at Robb and Water Streets, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Loris James of $13,000, a MAC make up set among other items to the total of $192,000.