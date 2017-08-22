CDC reports widespread damage at Jawalla after deadly freak storm

– emergency supplies, engineers rushed in

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has released images which show widespread damage in the wake of Friday’s deadly freak storm which left a pregnant mother dead.

Jawalla, a Region Seven hinterland community in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni area, will be receiving emergency supplies, with a team from CDC arriving in the area yesterday.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who has responsibility for the CDC and the coordination of disaster relief efforts, said that “the Government and people of Guyana stand ready to lend support”.

The ministry confirmed the destruction of several homes and buildings as a result of the freak storm.

Twenty-nine-year-old Marsha Jordan, a mother of two, who was pregnant with her third child, lost her life.

“Damage to property included the total destruction of four homes and the partial destruction of another five homes, the roof of the Community Centre and two buildings of the Village Council Office. The water tanks and water trestle of the nursery school were also damaged, while the washroom facilities of the primary and nursery schools have been destroyed,” the ministry disclosed in a statement of the damage.

Minister Harmon, in an invited comment, said that he has been briefed by acting Director General of the CDC, Major Kester Craig on the situation in the Region, and said that the Government is committed to its responsibility to provide support and disaster relief to affected residents.

He said that the CDC will be working with the regional administration to assist the affected community and to ensure that normalcy is restored as quickly as possible.

Major Craig said that the CDC is working closely with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe visited the village yesterday morning with an engineer from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and other related agencies and Ministries.

Residents will be provided with food supplies, temporary shelters, blankets, water purification tablets and other necessities.

Meanwhile, the Regional Democratic Council has partially activated its Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee and is monitoring and responding to the situation.