Lusignan prisoners apologise for unrest, hand over weapons

The inmates who created unrest Friday night in the new holding area at the Lusignan Prison, while trying to kill a fellow prisoner who they accused of being an informant, yesterday apologised to prison officials for their action.

The prisoners also handed over 33 improvised weapons to the warders and thanked them for not shooting at them when the commotion started.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said that early yesterday, prison staff reported for duty at the new holding area at the Lusignan Prison where they were greeted by inmates from the three holding areas.

The warders, according to Samuels, were offered apologies.

“They thanked the officers for not directing shots at them, even though they misbehaved.”

Samuels further disclosed that the inmates handed over the weapons they would have made using various materials that were used to construct the holding area.

Despite the fact that the prisoners have handed over weapons, Samuels emphasised that the joint services are on high alert at the facility.

On Friday night, at least 18 prisoners sustained razor wire cuts and other injuries while attempting to storm a holding area to kill a fellow inmate they accused of being an informant.

The alleged informant was placed in protective custody.