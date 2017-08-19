At least one dead as freak storm hits Jawalla

One woman was reportedly killed and a number of buildings destroyed, when a freak storm struck the community of Jawalla, Mazaruni, at around 17.30 hrs yesterday.

Reports out of the area indicated that the community’s Village Office, a business place and a house were among buildings that were flattened during the storm, which was accompanied by heavy winds. Reports indicate that the villager was pinned under a collapsed house.

Kaieteur News was told that police ranks were unable to reach the area, but are to travel there today.