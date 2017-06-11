CRIME AND DRUGS IN THE CARIBBEAN

Recently, some countries in the English-speaking Caribbean have begun earning a reputation for their sharply rising crime rates. Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana are among the worst. Beyond the toll taken on the people and society, crime and violence have become very costly to the region’s economy, and have an adverse impact on foreign investment and tourism.

With an average of 30 homicides per 100,000 persons per year, the English-speaking Caribbean now has one of the highest murder rates in the world. Incidents of assaults, armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping and rape are also above the world average and rising.

The main driving force for the high rates of crime and violence in the region is the intra-regional drug trafficking trade which has led to a steady increase in the availability of firearms. The explosion of the drug trade in the region has institutionalized criminal behaviour and increased gang violence.

The drug trade has also made the region vulnerable because of its geographical location which places it at the crossroads as a transshipment point between the producers of drugs in the South and the main consumers in the North.

Indeed, fighting the illegal drug trade has become one of the most daunting tasks facing the countries of the Caribbean, especially those with a weak national security infrastructure. Eliminating or reducing it has been the most arduous task that has confronted the region’s heads of government. But giving up is not an option; it will leave their nations in despair.

The high levels of crime and violence in the Caribbean have taken a heavy toll on human lives and impacted negatively on the region’s development. They are the result of many factors, including high school drop-outs, poverty, lack of jobs and opportunities for youths. There is also a weak and poorly managed law enforcement and judicial system.

In addition, the increase in the illegal sale of drugs and crime in the Caribbean can, in part, be blamed on the rapid increase of deportees of Caribbean nationals from the United States and Canada to their respective countries.

Experts have claimed that a well-aimed mix of initiatives can greatly reduce violent acts and criminal behaviour in the region. They say a more inclusive social fabric with more equality of opportunities for the marginalized youths as well as policies to reduce school dropout rates and create good paying jobs.

The escalation of crime continues to wreak havoc on the Caribbean. While there is no magic formula or single policy to solve the problem, it should be emphasized that relying only on greater police action or an increase in incarceration is not enough.

The CARICOM leaders must consider some softer measures to alleviate social ills such as early childhood development, education, poverty and youth delinquency to prevent the young from contributing to crime and drugs.

Studies have shown that crime prevention works best where institutions such as the police or the judicial system are trusted by the public.

As the leaders of the region continue to search for solutions to the crime spree in their respective countries, law enforcement in each country must clearly play its role to stem the multi-faceted scourge. Many believe that the economy and crime are intrinsically linked.

A poor economy means fewer jobs and a decline in the standard of living, especially for the poor, some of whom have little or no choice but to turn to drugs or crime in order to survive.

It will take a collaborative effort not only by the leaders of the Caribbean to reduce crime, but also all law-abiding citizens in the region.