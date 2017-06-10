P&P Insurance sponsors uniforms for Lodge Secondary’s Digicel football participation

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:45 AM

P&P once again continued its support for sports by sponsoring uniforms for Lodge

Director of P&P Insurance Mr. Vikash Panday (left) hands over one of the uniforms to a player from Lodge Secondary, while other personnel from the school share the moment.

Secondary School to participate in Digicel’s Football Tournament 2017.
P&P is well known for its support for events such as this. They recently won an award from the National Sports Commission for its continued support for sporting events countrywide.
Making the presentation, Director of P&P Insurance Mr. Vikash Panday, expressed his continued support to Lodge Secondary School and wished them best of luck in the tournament. He said, “P&P is once again pleased to come onboard to allow these young men to participate in the tournament. I would like to pledge our continued support for events such as these.”
The students thanked Mr. Panday for his support.

