P&P Insurance sponsors uniforms for Lodge Secondary’s Digicel football participation

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:45 AM
P&P once again continued its support for sports by sponsoring uniforms for Lodge
Secondary School to participate in Digicel’s Football Tournament 2017.
P&P is well known for its support for events such as this. They recently won an award from the National Sports Commission for its continued support for sporting events countrywide.
Making the presentation, Director of P&P Insurance Mr. Vikash Panday, expressed his continued support to Lodge Secondary School and wished them best of luck in the tournament. He said, “P&P is once again pleased to come onboard to allow these young men to participate in the tournament. I would like to pledge our continued support for events such as these.”
The students thanked Mr. Panday for his support.
Jun 10, 2017As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
There are plenty of reasons for the final shape of the British election results. But two factors are important – first-past-the-post... more
Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]