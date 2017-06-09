PS, BK and Waterfalls security guard tek nuff risk

There is a saying, “Take risks.” If you win, you will be happy. If you lose you will be wise. All Jagdeo friends and cohorts wiser today. Dem tek nuff risk and will soon be climbing de court steps.

Dem boys know some of de new kids on de block that tek over from Jagdeo and he cohorts have not learned anything from de past. Dem still tekking risk and dem happy.

BK tek plenty risk till ee twist. Now he gat Statia trying fuh twist words fuh hide de risk wha BK tek.

De PS tek a lot of risk too. Recently he build a guard hut wid four post wha dem boys could build fuh less than $240,000 but he tell de nation he spend $540,000. When dem boys expose this one of he neighbor from de first house tell dem boys if dem think that bad dem should see de first one wha he build at this house.

Is when dem boys dig in dem find out that de first guard hut cost de taxpayers $1.2 million and that one had three post and one window.

Dem boys asking de bigger question. Who measuring de skullduggery that tekking place in de land. De other day de standards bureau seize couple hundred scales that was used fuh rob everybody.

When you pay fuh a pound you get three-quarter pound and in some case you get half pound. When you pay fuh a pint you get seven-eighths.

Under de PPP, Jagdeo cultivate a bunch of thieves. At every level and in every sector something get thief. Not one contract dem can honestly defend.

De same BK wid de fake number plate, get $3 billion to build some bridge in Den Amstel backdam under de one and only Rob de Earth. When dem boys question it Rob de Earth carry de reporters and lef dem in de backdam.

On to now people can’t see even one of de 27 bridges dem seh dem woulda build at Dem Amstel and Parika backdam. De money disappear in de sun.

That is why dem boys can honestly seh de sun and all get kakish. It does look like if it cool but when you step inside is another story.

A security guard tek a big risk and sell some newsprint at de Waterfalls paper. He didn’t know he been pun camera. De boss man ask him if he want de police to come or he gun pick up he bag and go in de sun. He prefer Sun Bun than fuh go lie down in Camp Street wid Son Son.

Talk half and don’t believe you can tek risk and get away wid it.