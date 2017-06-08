Masked men break 12 stalls at Mon Repos Market

Three men were captured on surveillance camera breaking into at least 12 stalls at the Mon Repos Market, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yesterday morning.

The men wore jerseys to conceal their faces. One wore a motorcycle helmet. The suspects appeared to be in their early 20s.

In the footage, one of the men can be seen walking with a nipper in his band and cutting padlocks on one of the stalls’ doors.

They escaped with pharmaceutical, condoms, a computer, cash, fan, GPL’s prepaid meter among other items. The break-in occurred around 01:00 hr yesterday.

One stall owner, Sabita Luknauth said that the men gained entry into her saloon by breaking the padlock.

They escaped with her blow dryer, fan and other items.

The owner for the Pharmacy who identified herself as Dr. Christine said that the men took cough medicine and other medication. She said at least every year stalls are being broken and nothing is being done to prevent such incidents.

At the time of the robbery, two security guards were on duty and none of them heard anything. No patrol was done, also, based on surveillance footage.

The Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC)’s chairman, Ayube Mohamed said that there will be a meeting shortly where a number of issues will be addressed including the security of the market.

He said that the NDC cannot employ a security firm to monitor the market because some stall owners are paying as little as $60 a week.