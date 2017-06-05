Sittings to recommence at Springlands Magistrate’s Court from today

Almost one year after reports of bat infestation caused its closure, sittings of the Magistrate’s Court at Springlands Corentyne, are scheduled to recommence at the Court House in Berbice.

According to a notice sent out by the Supreme Court of Judicature, sittings at the courthouse will begin from today, Monday June 5, 2017.

The regular sittings will be heard at the court building of the Springlands Magistrate’s Court following cancellations since September last year.

In September, the court proceedings were postponed due to concerns raised by Presiding Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh over issues of bat infestation and the physical condition of the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Court staff had pointed out that the daily proceedings were also adjourned as the bats dwelling in the ceilings had left an obnoxious scent in the building.

Reports reaching this newspaper revealed that the Springlands Court had been plagued by problems of bat infestation for some time.

Employees attached to the Court had expressed concern that their superiors in Georgetown have been ignoring their calls for infrastructural improvements.

Court employees had explained “the ceiling is damaged and the bats live there. When you come to work in the morning the place is covered in dust and bat droppings and the smell is just terrible. It causes my skin to itch and break out in rash.”

“We would be glad if the relevant persons… the Chancellor or whoever is responsible would pay more attention to the Springlands Court.”

Additionally, it was reported that on one occasion sections of the roof in close proximity to where the magistrate sits had collapsed.

Following the incident in September, the court building was temporarily abandoned and the sittings of the Court were moved to the former office of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) at Springlands, which is located a few doors away.