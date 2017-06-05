Kitty Market repairs 75% complete

– City Engineer

Rehabilitation works to the Kitty Market is 75 % complete.

This is according to information outlined by the City Engineers Department of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC).

Giving an update on the project more than a year after it commenced, City Engineer, Colvern Venture explained that a date cannot be given when works will be completed, since it will depend on the income generated by the council.

“The council is funding that project,” Venture disclosed.

He noted that the works on the Kitty Market have suffered from setbacks due to a lack of financial resources, and the repairs are now being done by the Councils City Engineers Department.

The market was under reconstruction since February, last year.

At that time, the Council had noted intent to seek assistance from the Government and other interested persons for the rehabilitation of structure.

At the final statutory meeting held by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) in December 2016, the Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green said that, while the Council would have achieved a number of their goals, they still have not been able to complete one major goal, which is the re-opening of the Kitty Market.

Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan recently told Kaieteur News that he is unsure of the new reopening date for the market.

Duncan said that up until December last, only 30 percent of rehabilitation work was completed. This was also the same stage at which the market was in April 2016.

He also said that work was stymied by the inability to procure materials and also because the Council had owed contractors.

The Council embarked on a $250M restoration exercise, on February 12, 2016, of the19th century structure which had suffered massive deterioration over the years

The MCC had been adamant that preserving the architectural design of the market, as well as ensuring that the original vendors are not displaced is of chief concern to the municipality.

The newly rehabilitated Kitty Market is to feature a traditional health centre, offices for payment of rates and taxes and a space for community councillors.