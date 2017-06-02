Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:55 AM

Cops to question army ranks about alleged theft of bank customer’s bag

Police are to question two army ranks today about the alleged theft of a woman’s bag from a City commercial bank.
Kaieteur News understands that detectives have viewed CCTV footage at the Camp Street bank which appears to show two men, identified as members of the Guyana Defence Force, picking up the bag, which a customer, identified as Donna Sergeant, mistakenly left on a chair.
The ranks were reportedly in civilian attire when the alleged theft occurred.
Kaieteur News contacted the Army’s public relations department, but officials were unable to confirm the allegation.
The incident allegedly occurred about three weeks ago, but police reportedly had to first get clearance from the bank to view the footage.
There are also said to be procedures that the police had to go through before questioning the suspects.
“We are likely to put things in motion to question them (today),” a senior police official said.
It is alleged that the victim, Donna Sergeant, entered the bank with about three bags, including one containing a $155,000 cheque, some cash, bank card, mobile phone, and other valuables. She entered one of the lines to cash her cheque, but then sat in one of the chairs while waiting her turn.
However, she went outside to use a washroom.
It was while she was in the washroom that she reportedly realised that she had left the bag with the cheque and other valuables in the bank. Mrs. Sergeant returned to the bank, but by then, the bag was gone.
She then approached a security guard and was allowed to speak with an official. She was allowed to dial her cell phone number, but by then the phone was switched off.
The bank official had to give the distraught woman $1,000 to go to the Brickdam Police Station to make a report.
The woman reportedly told detectives that she recalled seeing two young men, including one with a haversack, sitting near her in the bank.
After several days, police finally viewed the bank’s CCTV, which reportedly showed two men making off with Mrs. Sergeant‘s bag.
They reportedly then confirmed that the individuals were members of the Guyana Defence Force.

