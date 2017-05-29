Speedboat, Regal Masters claim GSCL Inc Independence Cup titles

By Zaheer Mohamed

When the dust had settled at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday, the annual Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) National Sports Commission annual Independence Cup were handed a new Open winners in Speedboat, while Regal successfully defended their title in the Masters category.

Speedboat held their nerves to beat last years’ Open champs Regal All Stars by three wickets, while Regal Masters defeated Ariel by 47 runs in the finals.

Batting first, opener Sachin Singh got Regal All Stars off to a flier, smashing four sixes before he was taken off Mark Harold (1-21) for 25 off 10 balls with the score on 36. Greg Singh then accounted for Fazal Rafiek (09) and Wazeer Hussain (00) leaving the score at 40-3, but Patrick Rooplall and Marvin Babb steadied the innings with enterprising batting. Rooplall counted one four and two sixes in scoring 26 off 23 balls before he was bowled by Kishore Smith, while Babb smashed four fours and three sixes in a top score of 39 not out off 16 balls as Regal All Stars scored 137-8. Smith claimed 3-15, while Greg Singh had 2-14.

Lennox Marks carved out an innings that earned him the man-of-the-match award. The right-handed Marks attacked from the onset as Tyrone Sanasie first over produced 22. Speedboat lost Greg Singh who was taken off Delroy Pereira for two with the score on 24 before Ameer Nizamudeen sent back Vikash Dhaniram for five at 42-2. Despite wickets continuing to fall at the other end, Marks played his shots and shared in a useful partnership with Unnis Yusuf, who was dismissed by Rafiek for 17. Marks slammed five fours and seven sixes, but was taken off Rafiek for 72 off 32 balls at a crucial stage as Regal All Stars fought back.

Speedboat needed eight off the final over and Smith brought his team home with three balls to spare to remain unbeaten on 10 as Speedboat finished on 140-7 in 14.3 overs. Rafiek claimed 3-31, while there was one each for Pereira and Nizamudeen.

Regal took first strike in the Masters final and posted 150-7 off their allotted 15 overs. Mahase Chunilall (10) and Fazleem Mohamed (03) added 20 for the first wicket before they were both dismissed by Rudy Rodrigues in quick succession. Regal Masters then lost Mahendra Arjune 16 and Eon Abel 15 to be at 71-4, however Eric Thomas and Rudolph Baker beefed up the total with sensible batting in scorching heat. The left-handed Thomas hit one four and three sixes in scoring 37, while Baker slammed two fours and a similar number of sixes in an unbeaten 31. Mahendra Hardyal hit one four and two sixes to remain unbeaten on 21 as Ryan Singh picked up 2-16 and Rodrigues 2-29.

Mohamed Rafeek and Peter Persaud got Ariel chase off to a steady start before Rafeek was bowled by Laurie Singh for 19. After Persaud was bowled by Hardyal for 20, Ariel suffered a collapse losing the wickets of Roy Persaud (04), R. Narine (08), Rodrigues (00) and R. Johnson (06). Ron Ramnauth played a little cameo towards the end hitting three sixes before he was bowled by Hardyal for 23 as Ariel finished on 103-7. Hardyal was the pick of the bowlers with 3-28, Laurie Singh had 2-15 and Ricky Persaud 2-18. Laurie Singh was named man-of-the-match.

Ariel beat Savage by two runs in the final preliminary round game in the Masters division. Batting first, Savage made 104-9 with Ramo Malone scoring 32 and K. Latchman 13; S. Lakhan had 2-9. HS Masters responded with 102-8. H. Hardat got 19 as Robert Mohan took 2-13, Navindra Puran 1-8. Zameer Hassan, who had earlier picked up five wickets versus Ariel, delivered a tidy spell once again; although failing to take a wicket he conceded 15 from three.

President of the GSCL Inc Ian John congratulated the winning teams and thanked the sponsors. He also expressed sympathy to the family of the late umpire Daniel Richmond on behalf of the GSCL Inc. John said that Richmond was always willing to lend assistance when called upon and his services will surely be missed.

The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Regal Sport and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.