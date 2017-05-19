Dem pundits run more fast than Bolt

Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
May 19, 2017
De whole world know that Usain Bolt can run fast. He beat everybody. People can barely remember anybody beating him. That is how fast de man fast.
Well dem pundits who come and been conning all dem Guyanese run more fast than Bolt. Yesterday when dem boys go to check pun dem, all de business place close down. Dem pundits know that dem get skin up and dem run.
Felix tell dem boys how he give de people permission to come because dem claim how dem come fuh tek walk. When dem start to wuk that was against de visa but that was when dem boys realize that de government people don’t read de advertisement. These people advertise how dem can move Baku, evil spirits and mek women get baby.
Dem boys talk bout that de other day; how de pundit put a special mark under dem woman skirt and how dem husband can’t see de mark. But wha get dem frighten is when a man who go and visit dem fuh protection end up getting killed.
Right away dem pundits panic because dem believe de man family would come visiting and demand every cent dem tek fuh give de man a protection.
Dem boys know some people who go to dem same pundit when dem hear that SOCU intend to charge dem. Some of de money dem thief dem use to pay dem same pundits. Well as far as dem boys know de crooks end up in court today; and dem pundits laughing wherever dem deh hiding.
Two things gun happen and dem boys know. As soon as de dust settle dem pundits gun come out again. De hurtful thing is that in a short time dem mek more money in two months than some people ever mek in dem whole life. And if dem boys didn’t talk dem same pundits woulda mek more.
Talk half and call dem boys when dem pandits come back.
