Everest Masters overcome Munroe Road, PYO Masters on T&T tour

Everest Cricket Club Masters team registered victories over Munroe Road Masters and PYO Masters of Trinidad and Tobago on their one week tour to the Twin Island Republic which ended on Monday last.

The Everest Masters team (File photo)

The Guyanese club defeated Munroe Road Masters by 24 runs in their first encounter at Chaguanas. Everest Masters batted first and posted 165 for 2 off 20 overs, Basil Persaud struck seven fours and three sixes in scoring 92 while Richard Sukhdeo got 47 not out.
Munroe Road Masters were restricted to 141 for 8 off 20 overs, Richard Mangolie scored 37 and Lookesh Rampersaud 29. Bowling for Everest Masters, Ucil Armstrong claimed 4 for 10 from his four overs; Ravindranauth Seeram 2-11 and Ronald Jaisingh had 2 for 18.
In their second game, Everest Masters went down to Clarke Road Veterans by 21 runs in Penal. Clarke Road Veterans took first strike and posted 172 for 6 off their 20 overs, Suruj Ragunauth made 53 (4×4 2×6), Mukesh Persaud 35 not out and Ramesh Bhagoo 32. Rakesh Gangaram had 2 for 16 and Ravindranauth Seeram 2 for 22.
Everest Masters could only manage 151 for 8, Hafeez Ali led with 46; Hemraj Garbarran 25 while Richard Sukhdeo and Imtiaz Sadik got 24 each. In the third and final game, Everest Masters got the better of PYO Masters by 27 runs at Eddie Hart Savannah.
Everest took first strike and posted 165 for 8 off 20 overs, Ravindranauth Seeram hit 43, Richard Sukhdeo 29 and Hemraj Garbarran 28. Brian Singh had 3 for 12 from 4 overs. PYO Masters were limited to 138 for 8 off 20 overs, Robert Perreira stroked 54 not out and Brian Singh and 21; Imtiaz Sadik took 2-11 and Rajesh Singh 2 for 16.
Trophies and medals for best batsman, best bowler and winners were sponsored by Hafeez Ali of the Rockaway Group of companies of New York. The Everest CC has expressed gratitude to Rockaway group of companies, Carib Food Distributors Inc., Trophy Stall and New Doctors Clinic for making the trip possible.

