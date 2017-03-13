SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF unstoppable in both segments; down Conquerors & Paiwomak Warriors

By Franklin Wilson

It was an historic and memorable night of football that will go down in the annals of football history as the best ever for the Guyana Defence Force when they captured the STAG Elite League/League Leaders as well the National Women’s Development League Championships on home turf on a windy and rainy night in Georgetown.

The male team continued their dominance of the STAG Elite League with their second win in this tournament over tough opponents and rivals, Fruta Conquerors. This match was by no means a walk over for either side and to underscore that was the times of the go ahead and winning goals.

Last evening’s proceedings were witnessed by GFF President Wayne Forde and Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe among others.

In drenching rain especially in the second half, the GDF side enjoyed the added incentive of playing on home ground to beat a star studded Conquerors to pocket the top prize of 1.5 Million Dollars.

The Army side played one less match than their rivals who they defeated 2-1 when they first met and last evening sealed the deal at the death, Olvis Mitchell breaking the deadlock on 86 minutes with the insurance goal coming off the boot of Delroy Fraser in the first minute of added on time, 90+1.

The GDF custodian, Enoch Carmichael would have won the MVP of the final if there was such a prize as he brought off some magnificent saves on the end of a number of lethal shots from Conquerors players during the course of the battle.

It was always going to be a tactical battle between the two top sides in the league but the Army prevailed owing to the fact that they had the fresher legs of the two sides and stuck to their game plan.

In the National Women’s Development League final between the Guyana Defence Force and Paiwomak Warriors based at Annai, the former controlled proceedings for the most part but were under tremendous pressure in the final 10 minutes.

Enjoying home advantage like their male counterparts, the Army Lasses held off the Warriors to win this historic development league, thanks to goals from Kendra Thomas in the 7th minute and their hard working and most lethal forward, Abeosie Heywood in the 26th minute.

Paiwomak Warriors never gave up the battle and were able to pull one back in the 54th minute through a Jacklyn Williams goal. Their never say die work ethic almost brought the equalising goal in the dying moments of the game but the gods were on the GDF side and kept the ball out of the back of the nets with goalkeeper Collette Hope well beaten.

St. Ignatius Sports Club trounced Fruta Conquerors female team in the third place match 3-1 with goals coming from Amanda Cabral who blasted a double (21st, 46th) and a powerful blast from close range by Sonia Griffith in the 60th minute.

Conquerors were able to net a consolation goal in the 29th minute, thanks to Nathalie Nedd. St. Ignatius asserted control of proceedings from the start of the encounter and consolidated same as the match progressed.

Conquerors lost their main goalkeeper; Ruth George in the 31st minute to a red card for using abusive language after a penalty was awarded against her team; the subsequent shot was sent wide of the target.