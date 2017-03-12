Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Den Amstel and Uitvlugt to clash in today’s final; Lanferman blasts 5

Mar 12, 2017 Sports 0

A new champion in the National Sports Commission / Den Amstel Football Club Mash knock-out

Delon Lanferman – Den Amstel FC

Cup will be crowned tonight when host club Den Amstel battle old rivals Uitvlugt Warriors following respective semi finals wins on Friday night at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara.
Following up on his hat-trick in their 13-0 drubbing of Wales United in their quarter final match, Den Amstel’s Delon Lanferman improved on that showing by blasting five against Eagles FC in Friday night’s to seal their final date and a shot at the top prize worth $200,000, the loser will take home $100,000.
Uitvlugt, the top league side on the West Side advanced on a more conservative score line, 2-1 over Pouderoyen in their semi final clash; Pouderoyen and Eagles will battle in the third place game from 18:00hrs today with purses of $75,000 and $50,000 up for grabs.
Individual prizes will be presented to the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach as well as the Most Disciplined Team.
The unstoppable Lanferman rocked the nets in the 3rd, 16th, 26th, 36th, 60th minute in another dismissive display up front and has sent a strong message to his fellow villagers in Uitvlugt that he means business so they had better be prepared for what is to come tonight, having already taken his tally to eight (8) goals in two matches.
Supporting Lanferman were Kester Jacobs (44th), Quincy Ashley (45+1) and Travis Hilliman

Trayon Bobb – Uitvlugt Warriors FC

on the stroke of full time. Eagles did not go out without a fight as they hit home five goals of their own.
Jeffrey Adams hit the back of the nets in the 22nd minute, an own goal off the boot of Wycliffe Simon accounted for goal number two in the 57th minute, Orette Stephenson scored in the 72nd minute, Daniel Clark in the 84th and Chris Macy in the 90+2.
Uitvlugt controlled proceedings against Pouderoyen which was only able to pull one back on the stroke of full time through Kevin Humphrey’s goal but it was a situation of too little too late as Uitvlugt had done enough in the preceding 89 minutes to seal their place in tonight’s final.
Shawn Brower had sent them {Uitvlugt} ahead in the 12th minute with the inspirational Trayon Bobb scoring the second in the 73rd minute.
The organizing club is expressing gratitude to the following sponsors for partnering with them to make this competition the success it has been so far; National Sports Commission, Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Family Care Pharmacy of Leonora, Regional Administration – Region # 3, Banks DIH, Tiwari Drugs Store of Uitvlugt and the Director Leonora Track and Field Facility, Trevor Williams.

More in this category

Sports

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and...

Mar 12, 2017

By Franklin Wilson Paiwomak Warriors Football Club based at Annai in the Rupununi will battle the Guyana Defence Force in today’s final of the National Women’s Developmental League which will...
Read More
Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello Crawford wins feature 35-lap race; Curtis Dey cops juvenile race

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello...

Mar 12, 2017

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment Centre Corentyne Berbice

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment...

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Pay the people their money!

    The workers who are being made redundant by the closure of the Wales Estate should be paid their severance, in accordance... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch