NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Den Amstel and Uitvlugt to clash in today’s final; Lanferman blasts 5

A new champion in the National Sports Commission / Den Amstel Football Club Mash knock-out

Cup will be crowned tonight when host club Den Amstel battle old rivals Uitvlugt Warriors following respective semi finals wins on Friday night at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara.

Following up on his hat-trick in their 13-0 drubbing of Wales United in their quarter final match, Den Amstel’s Delon Lanferman improved on that showing by blasting five against Eagles FC in Friday night’s to seal their final date and a shot at the top prize worth $200,000, the loser will take home $100,000.

Uitvlugt, the top league side on the West Side advanced on a more conservative score line, 2-1 over Pouderoyen in their semi final clash; Pouderoyen and Eagles will battle in the third place game from 18:00hrs today with purses of $75,000 and $50,000 up for grabs.

Individual prizes will be presented to the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach as well as the Most Disciplined Team.

The unstoppable Lanferman rocked the nets in the 3rd, 16th, 26th, 36th, 60th minute in another dismissive display up front and has sent a strong message to his fellow villagers in Uitvlugt that he means business so they had better be prepared for what is to come tonight, having already taken his tally to eight (8) goals in two matches.

Supporting Lanferman were Kester Jacobs (44th), Quincy Ashley (45+1) and Travis Hilliman

on the stroke of full time. Eagles did not go out without a fight as they hit home five goals of their own.

Jeffrey Adams hit the back of the nets in the 22nd minute, an own goal off the boot of Wycliffe Simon accounted for goal number two in the 57th minute, Orette Stephenson scored in the 72nd minute, Daniel Clark in the 84th and Chris Macy in the 90+2.

Uitvlugt controlled proceedings against Pouderoyen which was only able to pull one back on the stroke of full time through Kevin Humphrey’s goal but it was a situation of too little too late as Uitvlugt had done enough in the preceding 89 minutes to seal their place in tonight’s final.

Shawn Brower had sent them {Uitvlugt} ahead in the 12th minute with the inspirational Trayon Bobb scoring the second in the 73rd minute.

The organizing club is expressing gratitude to the following sponsors for partnering with them to make this competition the success it has been so far; National Sports Commission, Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Family Care Pharmacy of Leonora, Regional Administration – Region # 3, Banks DIH, Tiwari Drugs Store of Uitvlugt and the Director Leonora Track and Field Facility, Trevor Williams.