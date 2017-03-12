Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017 Sports 0

(Reuters) Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket yesterday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle

Rangana Herath celebrates with his team-mates after dismissing Liton Das, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1st Test, Galle, 5th day, ©AFP

International Stadium.
Leading the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Angelo Mathews, Herath mowed down the Bangladesh middle and lower order as the tourists, chasing a mammoth 457-run victory target, collapsed for 197 an hour after the lunch break.
Bangladesh began the final day needing 390 runs for an improbable win at a ground where no team has scored more than 300 in the fourth innings. They received an early jolt, losing opener Soumya Sarkar to the second delivery of the day.
Sarkar could not add to his overnight score of 53 and was bowled by Asela Gunaratne and the tourists kept losing wickets regularly.
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (34) joined forces with Liton Das (35) to hold off Sri Lanka’s victory charge for 19-odd overs before the wheels came off.
Herath struck twice in the 27th over, dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah in the space of three balls to equal New Zealander Daniel Vettori’s 362 test wicket mark.
Herath, who turns 39 on March 19, dismissed Liton to enter the record books and went on to complete a nine-wicket match haul which took his tally to 366 in 79 matches.
Colombo hosts the second and final test from Wednesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 494 (Mendis 194, Mehedi 4-112) and 274 for 6 declared (Tharanga 115, Mehedi 2-77) beat Bangladesh 312 (Mushfiqur 85, Perera 3-53) and 197 (Liton 35, Mushfiqur 34, Herath 6-59) by 259 runs.

More in this category

Sports

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and...

Mar 12, 2017

By Franklin Wilson Paiwomak Warriors Football Club based at Annai in the Rupununi will battle the Guyana Defence Force in today’s final of the National Women’s Developmental League which will...
Read More
Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello Crawford wins feature 35-lap race; Curtis Dey cops juvenile race

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello...

Mar 12, 2017

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment Centre Corentyne Berbice

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment...

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Pay the people their money!

    The workers who are being made redundant by the closure of the Wales Estate should be paid their severance, in accordance... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch