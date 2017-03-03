George, Imlach to host 5-over Tapeball tourney

Cricketers Dexter George and Tevin Imlach will be hosting a 5-over Tapeball competition starting at 09:30 hrs on March 11 at Durban Park.

Entrance fee is $10,000 and at stake are trophies, hampers and cash incentives for outstanding teams as well as individual performances. During the finals, which will be played on March 12 at the said venue, fans will see three females in a bowl out competition which will see the winner winning credit to their proposed net work.

Interested teams can contact George on 671 0458 or Imlach on 688 7982 for information on registration which will be closed on March 9. All registered teams are asked to be at the venue at 09:00hrs to facilitate a prompt start.