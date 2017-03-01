Latest update March 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Several arrested as…Major Crimes probe death of Top Cop’s brother

Mar 01, 2017

Several persons were arrested yesterday as the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit

Dead: Haymant Persaud

stepped in to probe the death of Haymant Persaud, the brother of Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, who was murdered two Sundays ago at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News was informed that several persons were picked up from the location where the man was killed. The cops are said to be looking for other persons.
A source told this newspaper that relatives of Persaud thought that he had gone to work on sea when they didn’t see him around but it was after the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Office issued a photograph seeking the public’s help in identifying the man that it was revealed it was Haymant.
The body clad in blue long jeans and white checked long sleeve shirt, slim built, about six feet in height, low haircut, had been lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for the past two weeks.
It would have been difficult for the Commissioner, who has proceeded on retirement leave to know about the police notice until it was sent out.
The victim who resided at Affiance, Essequibo Coast was stabbed to death.

