Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition…Millington strikes thrice to secure Tigers final berth

-Police subdue Winners attempt to resist arrest

Devon Millington struck thrice in the space of 18 minutes to secure Western Tigers 3-2

triumph over Santos and a place in Saturday’s final of this year’s Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition following the completion of semi-final action on Sunday, at the Georgetown Football Club ground.

Millington’s goals were registered in the 40th, 54th and 58th minutes allowed Tigers to set up a date with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who defeated Linden’s Winners Connection 2-1 in the opening encounter, before a large crowd.

After Ryan October had given Santos the early lead in the 26th minute when he let loose a ferocious right foot volley into the goal after a cross from the right side saw a poor headed clearance land into his path.

Bouyed by the early ascendancy, Santos looked to increase their lead, but the Tigers defended with tenacity and nullified all incursions into their penalty area.

Millington, however, was in no mood to go to the break with his team trailing and presented that in emphatic fashion, uncorking a screamer from the right side of the box that blew past the Santos custodian.

The successful ending was the result of a neatly threaded pass from their mid-field talisman Hubert Pedro, who was pulling all the strings from that position.

The teams went to the break deadlocked at 1-1 and fans present braced themselves for a second

half encore and that it was.

Seven minutes into the final period, Santos regained the lead in accidental fashion when a floated ball from centrefield was unintentionally headed into his own goal by defender Ryan Adolph.

The reaction was almost instant as Millington unfurled another trademark missile two minutes later from the top of the square to level the proceedings and signal game on.

Playing with renewed vigour and hungry for more success, Millington and Pedro worked in tandem with devastating effect and it was another piece of artistry by the latter that eventually sealed their berth in the final.

He contrived another brilliant scheme, slipping a perfect pass to the onrushing Millington, who found himself one on one with the goalkeeper, rounded him with envious skill, before firing his effort into the goal.

In the opening encounter, Police subdued all efforts by Winners Connection to resist arrest, before edging them 2-1 to reach the final.

Junior Gordon gave the Lawmen the lead in the 25th minute when his shot deflected off the post, before settling into the back of the goal following a neat pass from Captain Dwain Jacobs.

They took that lead to the break.

Coming out for the final stanza, Jacobs squandered a good opportunity to stretch their advantage, but his shot after rounding the keeper landed wide of the upright.

That blunder proved costly as Allon Garrett equalised for Winners Connection in the 68th minute through a smashing header from a corner.

However, Lerone Charles, five minutes from full time swept his effort past the opposing goalkeeper after reaching on to a cross from the left flank that landed in the box.

They held that lead until the final whistle sounded to set up a highly anticipated clash with the Tigers.

Winners Connection and Santos will square-off in the third place playoff ahead of the final.

The overall winner will receive $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams take home $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.