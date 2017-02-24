Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:10 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nigerian gets 40 years jail for credit card fraud

Feb 24, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A Nigerian National was handed a 40 years jail sentence after pleading guilty to 10 charges in relation to frauding a travel agency of close to $3M.
The custodial sentence was handed down Wednesday by Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Bob Rasaki pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraudulent conversion.
, Rasaki went to the Muneshwer’s Travel agency and obtained 10 airway tickets from a sales clerk using fake credit cards between January 10 and January 25.
The court was also told that the foreigner sent several emails to the agency requesting to purchase airline tickets. However, the travel agency later received a letter from Scotia Bank, which stated that the credit card being used by the Nigerian was fake.
As such the matter was reported and police were called in to carry out investigations, which led to the arrest of Rasaki. It was revealed that Rasaki used an American Express credit card.
Rasaki was sentenced to four years’imprisonment on each of the 10 charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water prevail against Land of Many Waters; Jamaica 6 Guyana 3

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship …Land of Wood and Water...

Feb 22, 2017

By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club....
Read More
GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix...

Feb 22, 2017

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall softball crown

Mike’s Wellman capture Mike’s Pharmacy,...

Feb 22, 2017

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel Crawford runs away with event

GTCPM Annual Apprentice Road Race…Samuel...

Feb 22, 2017

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants Sports…Guy Oil win at dominoes, Eccles NDC take cricket title

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants...

Feb 22, 2017

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race meet, over 60 now entered

Changes made to Guyana Cup rematch horse race...

Feb 22, 2017

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final four after 84-32 whipping of Falcons

Gladstone’s 31 points push Kwakwani into final...

Feb 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch