Nigerian gets 40 years jail for credit card fraud

A Nigerian National was handed a 40 years jail sentence after pleading guilty to 10 charges in relation to frauding a travel agency of close to $3M.

The custodial sentence was handed down Wednesday by Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Bob Rasaki pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraudulent conversion.

, Rasaki went to the Muneshwer’s Travel agency and obtained 10 airway tickets from a sales clerk using fake credit cards between January 10 and January 25.

The court was also told that the foreigner sent several emails to the agency requesting to purchase airline tickets. However, the travel agency later received a letter from Scotia Bank, which stated that the credit card being used by the Nigerian was fake.

As such the matter was reported and police were called in to carry out investigations, which led to the arrest of Rasaki. It was revealed that Rasaki used an American Express credit card.

Rasaki was sentenced to four years’imprisonment on each of the 10 charges. The sentences will run concurrently.