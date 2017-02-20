Latest update February 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Youth beaten to death at Lethem

Feb 20, 2017

Police from F Division are questioning several people in connection with the beating death of a 21-year-old man at Takatu, Lethem, at around 01.30hrs yesterday.
Reports indicate that the victim, Lee Anton, of Bon Fim, Brazil, and a brother were walking along a trail after leaving a drinking establishment, when they were attacked by a group of men.
The attackers reportedly threw stones at the siblings. One of the brothers told police that he managed to escape, while Anton was clubbed to death.
Police reportedly found his body on the track, which is some distance from the Takatu Bridge that links Lethem to Brazil.

