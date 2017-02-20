Youth beaten to death at Lethem

Latest update February 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Police from F Division are questioning several people in connection with the beating death of a 21-year-old man at Takatu, Lethem, at around 01.30hrs yesterday.
Reports indicate that the victim, Lee Anton, of Bon Fim, Brazil, and a brother were walking along a trail after leaving a drinking establishment, when they were attacked by a group of men.
The attackers reportedly threw stones at the siblings. One of the brothers told police that he managed to escape, while Anton was clubbed to death.
Police reportedly found his body on the track, which is some distance from the Takatu Bridge that links Lethem to Brazil.
Feb 20, 2017By Franklin Wilson in the Bahamas with the compliments of Ringbang, Crown Mining Supplies, Fazia’s Collection, Fitness Express, German’s Restaurant and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. When...
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Sunday mornings I buy fruits at the street market on Robb Street between Alexander Street and Bourda Street. The prices... more
A visitor who has never been to Georgetown will end up with a headache if he or she takes a walk around the commercial... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017, at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more