Dataram’s wife walks free on passport felony charge

Anjanie Boodnarine, 21 of Lot 79 Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, the reputed wife of self-confessed and convicted drug lord, Barry Dataram, yesterday walked free on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Boodnarine appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Renita Singh, where the matter was dismissed after the Magistrate ruled that the Prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence against Boodnarine whom they charged with conspiring with persons to commit a felony.

It is alleged that between January 1 and October 2015 at Camp Street, Georgetown, Boodnarine conspired with persons to commit a felony.

The Magistrate before her ruling told the court that she found it strange that the police ranks who investigated that matter was unable to institute a charge of uttering a false document to immigration officials and that was not the charge brought to her by the Prosecution.

Boodnarine was previously charged with conspiring with others to commit a felony. She allegedly tampered with the bio-data pages of the passport and put in false information and immigration stamps to show that she departed Guyana to neighbouring Suriname.

She along with her husband departed Guyana illegally.

Boodnarine is expected to appear before Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on February 15 for continuation of the trial in which she is charged with forging a passport.

On January 19, Boodnarine was freed of the charge of possession of illegal ammunition after her husband took responsibility of the ammunition found and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford announced that the Prosecution was withdrawing the charge against her.